Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Magazine Found On Unlicensed Route 17 Driver, Police Say

Officer Cesar Hurtado stopped a gray 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe heading north near the Garden State Parkway for a traffic violation around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

A registration check revealed that the registered owner had a revoked driving privilege, Guidetti said.

Hurtado identified the driver as Shenita J. King, 38, of Rocky Mount, NC, who said the vehicle was not hers and that her license was also invalid. Sure enough, a check confirmed King's license was also, in fact, suspended.

While conducting the stop, back up officer Michael Mordaga found a black purse in the back seat. The purse contained a gray Jimenez Arms "JA Nine" 9mm handgun containing a fully loaded magazine with 12 full metal jacket bullets, Guidetti said.

King was issued multiple motor vehicle summonses, including driving while suspended, failure to provide an insurance card, rear stoplight violation, and driving without a license.

Hurtado signed a complaint against King, charging her with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a large-capacity magazine. King was processed through the Bureau of Criminal Identification (BCI) and taken to the Bergen County Jail, pending a future court date.

