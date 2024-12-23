Livvy Dunne Cheers On NJ Devils During Holiday Visit Home

The LSU gymnast and social media star was spotted at the Prudential Center in Newark on Monday, Dec. 23, supporting the Devils as they faced off against the New York Rangers.

Dunne, a Hillsdale native who trained at ENA in Paramus growing up, showed love for the Devils on Instagram, sharing a selfie in a team jersey.

She shared a video from the stands during the first period. The Devil were clearly inspired by her presence as they crushed their biggest rival 5-0, with Jack Hughes leading the way with two goals.

Dunne graduated from LSU this week, where she was a fifth-year senior for the Tigers.

