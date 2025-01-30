Live From Newark: Tina Fey, Amy Poehler Performing At Prudential Center

The comedy duo, who starred on "Saturday Night Live" and in the movies "Mean Girls," "Baby Mama" and "Sisters" will be bringing their Restless Leg tour to the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday, June 22 at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, January 31, at 10 a.m. at TinaAmytour.com.

The tour began in 2023 and is a celebration of the former Weekend Update co-anchors 30 years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment, according to the release.

“If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship," Poehler and Fey said in a statement.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.