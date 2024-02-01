Live From Hackensack It's Saturday Night: Sketch Comedy Teams Battle For 'Bragging Rights'

"Bragging Rights Sketch Comedy" is performing at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The brainchild of Matt Algozzini, a Maywood resident, the show will feature two teams, the red team and blue team, performing comedy skits, with the audience picking the winner. Algozzini has been running the show for eight years, running monthly shows in New York and touring nationally.

The performers also rep the Garden State. Aside from Algozzini, Juan Carlos Merino is a native of Hackensack and Tommy Biggiani is a native of Ridgefield.

"I was an athlete," Algozzini, who played baseball in Hackensack before going into acting, said. "I am a competition junkie. I missed that aspect of competition when I left sports."

While performing offers its own set of competition, Algozzini said he didn't like that he often didn't have control over the result.

"I might be good, but I might not look the part or be strong enough or tall enough," Algozzini said. "So let's compete for laughter. Let's let the audience judge rather than a casting director or agent. Most people found it exciting."

The teams are selected three weeks beforehand, and spend the time pitching ideas and writing material, with each team performing three sketches. Algozzini does not hold auditions, allowing anyone the chance to see if they have the chops to perform and earn the bragging rights. Performers have included Luke Null, a former "SNL" castmember and writers for "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

Algozzini hopes the audience has just as much fun as the performers do.

"I want them to feel like they are at a sporting event," Algozzini said. "It's the best high school party you went to, only there are no cops coming to break it up and alcohol is allowed."

