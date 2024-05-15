Live Cows Help Stew Leonard's Celebrate Grand Opening In Clifton

The ribbon cutting ceremony included the dedication of a 300-poun bronze statue honoring Stew Leonard, Sr. who founded the popular grocery store. The ceremony included milk and live cows.

The store has hired 400 employee for the new location and promoted more than 100 employees. The 56,000 square foot grocery and wine store is the second of its kind in New Jersey and will feature more than a dozen local vendors from dozens of Garden State farms. The new store will move from its current location at The Promenade Shops at Clifton.

The store will feature animatronic shows and a 14-foot tall lighthouse.

"This is the most fun my family and I ever put into a store," Stew Leonard, Jr., the president and CEO said.

Stew Leonard's is at 467 Allwood Rd. and will be officially open to the public on Friday, May 17. The food store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., while liquor sales will begin at 9 a.m. Monday to Saturday and at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

