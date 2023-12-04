Fair 50°

SHARE

Little Ferry Pedestrian, 58, Struck, Killed In East Rutherford

A 58-year-old Little Ferry woman was struck and killed in East Rutherford over the weekend.

<p>The Little Ferry victim, 58, was struck near the corner of Paterson Avenue and Franklin Place in East Rutherford around 5pm Sunday, Dec 3.</p>

The Little Ferry victim, 58, was struck near the corner of Paterson Avenue and Franklin Place in East Rutherford around 5pm Sunday, Dec 3.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The victim was struck by a Jeep Cherokee off the intersection of Paterson Avenue and Franklin Place near the Wallington border around 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, East Rutherford Police Chief Dennis Rivelli said.

Witnesses said she was thrown several yards.

CPR was conducted on the victim, who Riverlli said was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The 19-year-old driver from Hasbrouck Heights remained at the scene. No summonses were immediately issued nor charges immediately filed.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was notified and left the investigation to East Rutherford police.

That probe was continuing, Rivelli said.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this story.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE