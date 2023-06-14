Little Ferry Ex-Con Charged With Pistol-Whipping, Robbing Teen Of $10G Cash, $18G Gold Chain

The 19-year-old victim had gone to the Washington Avenue home of Anton Pettway, 44, to collect belongings that he'd left behind when his teenage friend -- Pettway's stepson -- was arrested earlier in the day, Police Chief James Walters said.

The teen told responding Officers Dominick Verdi, Joseph Montemurro and Dean Steinhilber that Pettway hit him at least a half-dozen times with a gun, took his wallet -- which he claimed held $10,000 in cash -- and snatched two cellphones and a gold chain purportedly worth $18,000.

Then Pettway kicked him off the property, he said.

The teen, who had a severely bruised left eye, refused treatment, the chief said.

A lengthy investigation produced robbery and aggravated assault charges against Pettway -- whose criminal record stretches back nearly two decades and includes arrests for aggravated assault, illegal weapons possession and drug dealing.

Pettway surrendered to police and was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Wednesday, June 14.

Pettway made local headlines in 2004 when a juror in Hackensack who voted to convict him of selling cocaine in a school zone sent him a sympathy card that contained $10.

A judge refused to grant mistrial and the conviction stood.

