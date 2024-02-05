Sarah Palin Porn Star Impersonator From PA Gets Boot From Matt Rife's Radio City Comedy Show

And, she's denied any wrongdoing.

Lisa Ann Corpora, a retired porn star and radio personality, took to X to share a video of herself being escorted out of Matt Rife's Radio City Music Hall show in handcuffs on Sunday, Feb. 4.

She said, she was accused of being on her phone, but in actuality was not.

"I did nothing wrong, I didn't touch my phone," 51-year-old Corpora says to the person filming. "I wanted to see Matt Rife because he's a friend of mine."

Corpora gives a more detailed explanation of her side of the story in an Instagram caption.

It wasn't immediately clear exactly why Corpora got the boot.

The video, however, prompted controversy in the comment section on X, with some people jumping to the adult film star's defense and others saying the video speaks for itself.

