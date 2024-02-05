Fair 32°

SHARE

Sarah Palin Porn Star Impersonator From PA Gets Boot From Matt Rife's Radio City Comedy Show

A adult film star from Easton, PA known for portraying Sarah Palin is going viral on social media for being escorted out of a comedy show in New York City in handcuffs.

Lisa Ann, known for her pornographic portrayal of Sarah Palin, is sharing her side of the evening gone awry at the Matt Rife comedy show at Radio City Music Hall.

Lisa Ann, known for her pornographic portrayal of Sarah Palin, is sharing her side of the evening gone awry at the Matt Rife comedy show at Radio City Music Hall.

 Photo Credit: thereallisaann Instagram/Toglenn Wikipedia
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

And, she's denied any wrongdoing.

Lisa Ann Corpora, a retired porn star and radio personality, took to X to share a video of herself being escorted out of Matt Rife's Radio City Music Hall show in handcuffs on Sunday, Feb. 4.

She said, she was accused of being on her phone, but in actuality was not.

"I did nothing wrong, I didn't touch my phone," 51-year-old Corpora says to the person filming. "I wanted to see Matt Rife because he's a friend of mine."

Corpora gives a more detailed explanation of her side of the story in an Instagram caption.

It wasn't immediately clear exactly why Corpora got the boot. 

The video, however, prompted controversy in the comment section on X, with some people jumping to the adult film star's defense and others saying the video speaks for itself.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE