Liquor Store Fight, NJ Restaurant Shooting Leads To PA Arrest Of Teen By Sert

Jaylen A. McCray, 18, of Union, is accused of firing six shots toward a group of people on the 200 block of Morris Avenue in Elizabeth City around 9 p.m. on Friday, May 9, according to police. One man was struck in the leg.

The gunfire erupted just minutes after McCray had been involved in a physical altercation with the same group inside a nearby liquor store, investigators said. Both the fight and the shooting were captured on surveillance video, and an eyewitness identified McCray as the shooter.

On Tuesday, May 14, the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), along with U.S. Marshals, executed an arrest warrant at a home in the 300 block of South Ann Street in Lancaster city. McCray was taken into custody without incident.

Several streets in the area were shut down for approximately 45 minutes during the arrest, authorities said.

McCray was turned over to the U.S. Marshals and is currently housed in Lancaster County Prison awaiting extradition. He is charged in New Jersey with Aggravated Assault and two firearms offenses. He faces no charges in Pennsylvania.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.