'Lincoln Tunnel Baby' Battling Aggressive Form Of Cancer

Port Authority Police officers were flagged down by Nestor Guallpa outside of the Lincoln Tunnel on July 17, when his wife, Maria Castano, as his wife was in the late stages of labor.

Officers Timothy Jozefczyk and Evan Butt delivered baby Kylian that day, and it wasn't long before the family and the officers began making national headlines.

But earlier this month, the PAPD received a tragic update: Baby Kylian has cancer.

Specifically, retinoblastoma cancer — 10 tumors across both eyes, his Belleville parents said.

"Kylian's journey has just begun, and we are determined to give him the best chance at a healthy and happy life," the boy's parents said on a GoFundMe.

"The road ahead involves a series of treatments, including chemotherapy, and possible surgery, all of which come with significant financial burdens."

The Port Authority PBA is sharing the campaign in hopes of helping collect donations.

"Please let Kylian and his family know the Christmas Spirit we all have and of our prayers for Kylian's recovery," the PAPBA said.

Click here to donate.

