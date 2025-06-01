'Lilo & Stitch’ Torches Box Office (Again), Blasts Past $610M Worldwide

After bringing in an additional $63 million domestically over the weekend, 'Lilo & Stitch' passed 'Sinners,' with its now $280,121,482 box office take, making it the second-most profitable movie of 2025.

Worldwide, 'Lilo & Stitch' has now grossed more than $610 million, behind only the blockbuster 'A Minecraft Movie,' which has approached a billion dollars worldwide and garnered more than $422 million domestically.

This weekend, 'Lilo & Stitch' faced stiff competition in theaters following its massive holiday weekend premiere, with 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,' a new Karate Kid movie, Sinners still going strong, and other niche films joining the Disney reboot on the slate.

'Lilo & Stitch' earned a record-breaking $146 million its opening weekend — the highest debut ever on Memorial Day. It is only the third film of the year to earn $600 million worldwide so far in 2025.

It reportedly only had a budget of around $100 million.

Some projections have the movie earning more than $1 billion by the time its run in theaters is over, putting it in the rarified air of other massive Disney reboots like 'The Lion King' ($1.65 billion), 'Beauty and the Beast' ($1.26 billion), and 'Aladdin' ($1.05 billion).

On Rotten Tomatoes, Lilo & Stitch earned a 70 percent approval rating, with a 93 percent "Popcornmeter." On Metacritic, it received a 74 percent approval rating, while garnering "universal acclaim" from viewers.

"'Lilo & Stitch' is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family," according to Disney.

The film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.

It stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introduces Maia Kealoha.

