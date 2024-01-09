Likely Prison Return Awaits DWI Ex-Con Who Clifton PD Says Had Gun

The new year was four hours old when police got the call of a man with a gun in the area of Cliff Hill Road and Long Hill Drive, Lt. Robert Anderson said.

They arrived as an apparent disturbance was ending and people were leaving, he said.

Still there, behind the wheel of a Mercedes SUV with the engine running, was city resident William Christmas, 35, the lieutenant said.

He'd apparently been drinking, Anderson said.

Christmas refused to participate in field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, he said.

In the rear cargo area of the SUV the officers found a Taurus 9mm handgun, Anderson said. It wasn't loaded, he said.

They charged Christmas with weapons offenses -- including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon -- as well as DWI and failing to submit to a breath test.

Christmas remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 9, following the arrest eight days earlier.

