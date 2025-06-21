Lights Out: Bergen County Movie Theater To Shutter After Redevelopment Decision

Township Theatre in Washington Township will shut its doors for good on Thursday, July 31, owners Dave and Laura Rose said in a message shared Saturday, June 21.

“The shopping center has made the decision to remove the movie theater to redevelop the space,” the owners said.

It was not immediately clear what the redevelopment entails.

Township Theatre first reopened in March 2021, rising from the shutdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, it has become more than just a place to catch a film. It’s been a community hub — hosting private screenings, school and scout group events, birthday parties, and live comedy and music shows.

The owners said they did everything they could to stay open.

“We made every effort to negotiate with the shopping center in hopes of continuing operations,” the Roses wrote. “Unfortunately, despite our best attempts, they remain committed to their redevelopment plans, and the closure of the theater is inevitable.”

Township Theatre was named a 2025 finalist for Best Movie Theater in the Best of Bergen Reader’s Choice Awards — a nod to the theater’s deep community ties.

“With the closure of Ridgewood Movie Theater in January 2024, Township became one of the last remaining independent theaters in Bergen County — a role we were honored to uphold,” they said.

“There’s still time to catch a movie with us before we close,” the letter concluded. “Come out, grab some popcorn, and enjoy the magic of the movies this July as we say goodbye and thank you for being part of our story.”

