YEAH BUDDY: West New York Woman Competing To Date 'Jersey Shore' Duo On TV

A 22-year-old woman from West New York is competing for the love and affection of Jersey Shore stars Pauly D and Vinny Guadagno on a new reality television show.

Maria Elizondo is one of three New Jersey women (20 contestants altogether) competing on MTV's "Double Shot of Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny," premiering April 11.

Elizondo's Instagram page links to a YouTube video in which she explains why she initially applied to be on another MTV dating show, "Are You The One?"

The two other New Jersey contestants are Holly Gurbisz, 26 of Matawan, and Derynn Paige, 25 of Hackensack.

Pauly and Vinny have become an iconic duo and are looking to step out of the shore house and into the arms of their "ride-or-dies."

The 20 contestants will face off against one another in hopes of winning the boys' love. Pauly and Vinny may get to choose who stays and who goes, but the ladies hold the ultimate power to decide whose love they’re competing for.

