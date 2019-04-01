Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

YEAH BUDDY: West New York Woman Competing To Date 'Jersey Shore' Duo On TV

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Maria Elizondo, 22 of West New York, will be on
Maria Elizondo, 22 of West New York, will be on Photo Credit: Maria Elizondo

A 22-year-old woman from West New York is competing for the love and affection of Jersey Shore stars Pauly D and Vinny Guadagno on a new reality television show.

Maria Elizondo is one of three New Jersey women (20 contestants altogether) competing on MTV's "Double Shot of Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny," premiering April 11.

Elizondo's Instagram page links to a YouTube video in which she explains why she initially applied to be on another MTV dating show, "Are You The One?"

The two other New Jersey contestants are Holly Gurbisz, 26 of Matawan, and Derynn Paige, 25 of Hackensack.

Pauly and Vinny have become an iconic duo and are looking to step out of the shore house and into the arms of their "ride-or-dies."

The 20 contestants will face off against one another in hopes of winning the boys' love. Pauly and Vinny may get to choose who stays and who goes, but the ladies hold the ultimate power to decide whose love they’re competing for.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.