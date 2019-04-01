YEAH BUDDY: North Jersey Women Competing To Date 'Jersey Shore' Duo On TV

A 22-year-old woman from West New York and 25-year-old from Franklin Lakes are vying for the love and affection of Jersey Shore stars Pauly D and Vinny Guadagno on a new reality television show.

Maria Elizondo and Derynn Paige are among the 20 contestants competing on MTV's "Double Shot of Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny," premiering April 11.

Elizondo's Instagram page links to a YouTube video in which she explains why she initially applied to be on another MTV dating show, "Are You The One?"

Paige currently of Hackensack graduated from Rutgers and went on to launch her own clothing brand, Goddess of Easton. She has more than 51,000 followers on her Instagram page, where she mostly poses pictures of herself in bathing suits and lingerie.

Holly Gurbisz, 26 of Matawan, will also be featured on the show.

Pauly and Vinny have become an iconic duo and are looking to step out of the shore house and into the arms of their "ride-or-dies."

The 20 contestants will face off against one another in hopes of winning the boys' love. Pauly and Vinny may get to choose who stays and who goes, but the ladies hold the ultimate power to decide whose love they’re competing for.

