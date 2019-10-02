Contact Us
Wrongful Death Suit Against Mendham Country Club Filed In Bergen Court

More than two dozen people contracted Hepatitis A from a food handler at the Mendham Golf & Tennis Club. Photo Credit: Mendham Golf & Tennis Club Facebook Courtesy of John Werring

The Mendham Golf and Tennis Club is facing a wrongful death suit from the family of an 82-year-old woman who died after dining there over the summer, a recent report says.

Dorothy Del Guercio was hospitalized with a severe illness after eating at the Mendham club with her husband on June 22, the Daily Record reports.

Two months later, she passed away.

A Hepatitis A outbreak linked to a food handler at the club sickened 27 people around the same time, health officials said.

"Dorothy Del Guercio suffered severe, painful, and permanent injuries, including a prolonged and intense period of agony," the complaint says.

Club manager Joe Kelly declined comment to Daily Record as he has not yet been served the complaint.

Del Guercio's family maintains the club knew of her illness and failed to warn members adequately about potential exposure.

Del Guercio was raised in South Orange/Maplewood and later moved to Livingston with her husband to raise their family, her obituary says. She started the Dorothy Del Guercio School of Dance in 1972 in Mendham.

The suit was filed in Bergen County Superior Court as Del Guercio's son is the executor of her estate, the Daily Record reports.

