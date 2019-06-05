WNY Schools' 'Chef Kim' Is Battling Cancer With Help From The Community

A fundraiser has been started by former West New York public school students to benefit Kim Gray, who is fighting cancer.

"Chef Kim," as she's known, has long overseen the meal programs for the West New York school district. She has become well-known for introducing healthier choices for the district's students.

Because of her illness, she will be out of work "for a very long time," the organizers of the GoFundMe campaign on her behalf wrote. She is now recovering at home and thrilled at all the messages of support she has received, organizers said.

