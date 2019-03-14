Winning $50G Lottery Ticket Sold At South Hackensack 7-Eleven

A New Jersey Lottery ticket with a third-tier prize of $50,000 was sold in South Hackensack.

If that ticket had been purchased with the Power Play Multiplier option, it would have been worth $150,000. The winning ticket from Wednesday night’s drawing was sold at 7-Eleven on Huyler Street.

The winning numbers were: 18, 36, 45, 47 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 14. The Multiplier number was 03.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $495 million for the next drawing on Saturday, March 16 10:59 p.m.

