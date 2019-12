Two Jersey Cash 5 players will split the $469,250 jackpot from Wednesday's drawing, state lottery officials said.

Each of the winning tickets pays out $234,625. The winning numbers were: 14, 16, 19, 32 and 38 and the XTRA number was: 03.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

7-Eleven #24447, 469 Passaic St., Hackensack; and

Krauszer’s Food Store, 375 McLean Blvd., Paterson.

