When Tragedy Strikes, Montvale Family Unites: This Time, Cancer

A Montvale family still coming to terms with the sudden and tragic death of their father and husband is now facing even more adversity: Cancer.

Eight years after 56-year-old Michael Murphy was killed by his business partner, his son, Justin Wilson, was diagnosed with leukemia.

More than $39,000 had been raised as of Thursday morning on a GoFundMe for Wilson , launched by his sister, Caitlin Murphy.

"Through all of our losses, we try to maintain a positive attitude," said Murphy, a math teacher at Pascack Valley High School. "My dad would want to be here with Justin, but we know he is there in spirit cheering us on."

In the two years since 35-year-old Wilson's diagnosis, he's suffered several complications including a major abdominal surgery, massive stroke and a brain intervention. He spent two months in the hospital and rehabilitation center, relearning how to walk, talk, read and write.

Having endured a bone marrow transplant earlier this month, Wilson is one step closer to recovery.

"My brother is one of the most incredible people I have ever met," Murphy said. "I am incredibly excited that this transplant can give Justin and (his wife) Danielle a new lease on a cancer-free life."

