Website Ranks 'Fittest Towns' In New Jersey

Drive down Route 9A in Bergen County and you'll see more bicyclists than cars. Spend some time on any Jersey Shore beach and you'll see surfers and muscles galore.

As for healthy food? There seems to be a Whole Foods, Kings and boutique health food stores on any main road.

It should come as no surprise, then, that New Jerseyans like to stay fit.

BarBend.com is running down the towns with the fittest lifestyles by considering obesity rates, smoking, physical inactivity, exercise opportunities, access to healthy food and more.

Packed with plenty of exercise opportunities, few smokers and a 3.4 percent obesity rate, Short Hills comes in at No. 1.

Here are the top 10 areas for fittest lifestyles in New Jersey, according to BarBend. All but two in the top 10 are in Bergen County.

10. Millburn

9. Wyckoff

8. Allendale

7. Tenafly

6. Franklin Lakes

5. Woodcliff Lake

4. Ridgewood

3. Glen Rock

2. Upper Saddle River

1. Short Hills

Click here for the full list from BarBend.

