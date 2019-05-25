Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJSP: Motorcyclist, 28, Killed In Ridgefield Park NJ Turnpike Crash
Lifestyle

WATCH: Soldier Surprises Ramsey HS Sister On Her Birthday During Memorial Day Assembly

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Ramsey High School sophomore Amber Clark got exactly what she wanted for her birthday. (Video courtesy of Jilly Mac on Facebook).
Ramsey High School sophomore Amber Clark got exactly what she wanted for her birthday. (Video courtesy of Jilly Mac on Facebook). Video Credit: Jilly Mac
Sophie-Leigh Baxter-Clark Photo Credit: Sophie-Leigh Baxter-Clark Facebook
Amber Clark Photo Credit: Amber Clark

Ramsey High School sophomore Amber Clark got exactly what she wanted for her birthday.

She got to see be with her sister, Sophie-Leigh Baxter Clark, a U.S. Army soldier who took a six-day leave from service as a soldier in South Korea.

The younger Clark was chosen to introduce the school's band at a Memorial Day ceremony, and just before she sat down, Principal Michael Thumm stopped her.

"If you could have anything for your birthday," he said, "what would it be?"

That's when Sophie-Leigh pulled up in a golf cart to surprise her sister.

The sister surprise was planned by the RHS Patriot and History clubs, NJ.com says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.