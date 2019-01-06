Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

WATCH: Paramus' Nick Vallelonga Tears Up Accepting 'Green Book' Golden Globe Award

Cecilia Levine
The writers of "Green Book" accept the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
The writers of "Green Book" accept the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Video Credit: NBC
Nick Vallelonga Photo Credit: Nick Vallelonga FACEBOOK

Paramus native Nick Vallelonga had the Golden Globes audience laughing and then crying as he accepted the "Green Book" award for best screenplay Sunday night.

"Sorry it took so long for us to get here, we're the writers," he said. "We were seated in the kitchen."

Vallelonga, the son of "Sopranos" actor Tony "Lip" Vallelonga co-wrote "Green Book," which tells the story of a trip the senior his father took to the Deep South while working as a driver for pianist Don Shirley in 1962.

The film also earned the award for best comedy or musical over “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Favourite,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Vice,” and also won prizes for best screenplay and supporting actor Mahershala Ali.

The actors were among the many people Vallelonga thanked in his speech, opining that Ali (Don Shirley) was a genius playing a genius.

Vallelonga teared up thanking Linda Cardellini, who played his mom, Dolores, admitting he can't look at her without crying.

Lastly, he thanked Viggo Morenses, who portrayed his father.

"My father blessed us with this story... very surreal."

