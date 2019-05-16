WATCH: Morris County Girl Really Wanted Baby Sister In Gender Reveal Meltdown

Emily Murray has been asking for a sibling since she was 2.

The White Meadow Lake 4-year-old's wish is finally coming true. Well, mostly.

Emily seemed excited for a sibling when her parents, Jeff and Arlene Murray, told her they were expecting a baby.

Turned out, Emily was hoping for a girl, her parents found out when she had a meltdown during their gender reveal.

"I’m not really surprised," said Arlene, a Fair Lawn native and owner of Polkadot Cake Shop in Lyndhurst.

"She’s pretty dramatic and animated."

But after a couple conversations with mom and dad, Emily is warming up to the idea of a baby brother.

"She now realizes he won’t be borrowing any of her princess dresses or imposing on mommy and Emmy girl days," Arlene said. "We’re very excited."

Emily Murray, 4.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.