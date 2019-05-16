Contact Us
WATCH: Morris County Girl Really Wanted Baby Sister In Gender Reveal Meltdown

Cecilia Levine
Emily, 4, really wanted a baby sister. She's coming around, mom says.
Emily, 4, really wanted a baby sister. She's coming around, mom says. Video Credit: Arlene Murray

Emily Murray has been asking for a sibling since she was 2.

The White Meadow Lake 4-year-old's wish is finally coming true. Well, mostly.

Emily seemed excited for a sibling when her parents, Jeff and Arlene Murray, told her they were expecting a baby.

Turned out, Emily was hoping for a girl, her parents found out when she had a meltdown during their gender reveal.

"I’m not really surprised," said Arlene, a Fair Lawn native and owner of Polkadot Cake Shop in Lyndhurst.

"She’s pretty dramatic and animated."

But after a couple conversations with mom and dad, Emily is warming up to the idea of a baby brother.

"She now realizes he won’t be borrowing any of her princess dresses or imposing on mommy and Emmy girl days," Arlene said. "We’re very excited."

Emily Murray, 4.

