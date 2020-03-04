WATCH: Hackensack Teachers Thrill Students With Parade

Teachers from the Nellie K. Parker school honked and waved as they drove through the Hackensack neighborhood Friday morning, bringing school and smiles to their students and parents stuck at home.

The teachers had streamers, balloons and signs with encouraging messages plastered all over their cars.

Christopher Baldo -- whose kids are in Kindergarten and second grade at Nellie K. Parker -- said the parade was both emotional and up-lifting.

"I think that my children both felt a sense of normalcy after seeing their teachers," Baldo told Daily Voice "[The children] were very excited to know that they care so much to drive around in the rain to just say hello and let them know that they are still their teachers and still care."

Districts across the U.S. are holding similar parades for their students -- like this one held Monday for Hillers School families.

Baldo appreciates that his kids' teachers have been keeping parents informed and checking in every day.

"To see the community rally around our children's great teachers was a bit emotional, considering what we are going through as a nation -- let alone school," Baldo added.

"It made me feel a sense of relief to know that the teachers are thinking and caring about our children even though they aren’t actually seeing them everyday."

