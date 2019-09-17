WATCH: Dancing Hackensack Crossing Guard Pulls Out All The Stops

It's difficult not to smile watching Hackensack crossing guard Sharon Skinner at her post.

She swings her hips and waves her stop sign at the corner of Byrne and Passaic streets every day.

Skinner, in her third year on the job, is affectionately known to locals as "The Dancing Crossing Guard."

"I want everyone to wake up in the morning and just be happy," said Skinner, 55, dancing and waving to drivers Tuesday afternoon.

"Some people ride by just to see me. It makes their day."

Skinner has always been a positive force and full of energy, her cousin David Johns said.

"She's happy and motivated," he said. "Very energetic."

Skinner keeps one headphone in to listen to her music -- Spanish, Jamaican and hip-hop among her favorite genres, she said.

She's always ready to strike up friendly conversation with pedestrians and passing drivers, if their window is open.

Skinner holds her stop sign in the air with one hand and waves to everyone as they pass.

"Most people smile and wave but some don't," Skinner said. "I don't pay attention to them."

She just keeps doing her thing.

Drive by Monday through Friday from 7:30 to 9 a.m., or 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. to see Skinner's moves.

