VOTE: Who Is Your Favorite 'First ResPAWnder'?

They're all cute. They're all brave. And -- most importantly -- they're all good boys and girls, worthy of many, many treats. But which Daily Voice "First ResPAWnder" is your favorite? If you need a refresher, links to all five profiles are below the poll.
Who is your favorite First ResPAWnder?
Sarge
Tucker
Jameson
Bear
Fortress
- SARGE : Palisades Park Police Lt. Jimmy Rotundo's Dalmatian.
- TUCKER : Bogota Police Officer Jon Gallipoli's shepherd mix.
- JAMESON : Franklin Lakes Chief Chief Ryan Dodd's charcoal lab.
- BEAR : Haworth Police Detective Sgt. Jim Morgan's pit mix.
- FORTRESS : Jersey City firefighter Raymond Skop's American Bully.
