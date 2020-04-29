VOTE: NJ Parks Reopening Too Soon Or Par For The Course?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced state parks will be reopening this weekend, and county officials çan reopen their parks if they so desire. Although studies show New Jerseyans feel more impacted by coronavirus than residents of any other state, many condemned Murphy for starting to reopen the state prematurely. Vote below.

Poll Is it too soon to reopen parks and golf courses? Yes, way too soon. No, we need this. Submit Vote View Results Current Results Is it too soon to reopen parks and golf courses? Yes, way too soon. 55%

No, we need this. 45% Back to Vote

