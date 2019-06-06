Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
VOTE: Best Ice Cream Shops In Essex County

Cecilia Levine
Sweet cone from Applegate Farm Ice Cream in Montclair.
Sweet cone from Applegate Farm Ice Cream in Montclair. Photo Credit: Applegate Farm Ice Cream

The official start of summer is right around the corner and we are screaming! Ice screaming, that is. We at Daily Voice want to know, what's your go-to ice cream shop in Essex County? Vote below! Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

Poll
Best ice cream in Essex County
Current Results

Best ice cream in Essex County

  • Mark & Julie’s Homemade Ice Cream, West Orange
    0%
  • Holsten's, Bloomfield
    33%
  • Gelotti, Montclair
    22%
  • Applegate Farm, Montclair
    22%
  • Nasto's, Newark
    22%

