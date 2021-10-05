Visit The NJ Corn Maze That Farmer Made For Surprise Helicopter Proposal

New Jersey resident Killian Leahy knew her boyfriend Zach Freeborn was going to pop the question sometime this fall.

But she didn't know when, or how a-maize-ing it would be.

On Sept. 13, Freeborn took Leahy for a helicopter ride over Sussex County, where his family owns Tranquility Farms.

She assumed it was just a quick trip to take some pictures, seeing as Leahy's never been on a helicopter before.

But at some point during the ride, Leahy noticed something unusual.

The words "Marry me?" had been plowed into a corn maze on the Andover farm below.

Of course, Leahy said yes.

She said yes! Killian Leahy

Helicopter over the sunflower field Killian Leahy

The couple met six years ago when Leahy worked at Pub 517 in Green Township. The restaurant is right across the street from Tranquility Farms, and Freeborn's family went to the watering hole often.

Leahy and Freeborn started dating November 2019, and Leahy began spending more and more of her life on the farm, where her fiance and his father, Larry Freeborn, are the main farmers.

"During the fall time they do what’s called Fall Fest which has pumpkin picking apple picking and a corn maze for fun fall activities," Leahy explained.

Apparently, Freeborn had his proposal planned since June, when the family got into talks about the corn maze layout.

Leahy was the last to know.

"I knew the proposal was coming but I had no idea it was going to be that epic," she said. "I was so caught off guard. I was expecting it to happen in October since that is my favorite month and I love Halloween.

"Never in a million years did I ever think it was happening the way that it did."

Freeborn was able to convince Leahy to go into the helicopter to take some aerial photos of the farm, since they have someone do it for them every year.

The couple's good friend, Andrew Stephanic, is a helicopter pilot for New Jersey State Police and has a private business flying helicopters.

He got special permits to pitch in with Freeborn's proposal.

The two told Leahy the flight would be to take some pictures of the farm. And of course, she said, she took the bait.

"When he proposed I was overwhelmed with tears and love," she said.

"I couldn’t believe what was actually happening and what made it even more amazing is the fact that all our family and friends were at the farm and came swarming over to us when we had landed in the field.

"It was truly the best day of my life and I am so grateful for him," she told Daily Voice. "I cannot wait for us to be husband and wife! He’s definitely a keeper."

The couple will wed on Sept. 30, 2023.

Visit Tranquility Farms at 47 Decker Pond Road in Andover to navigate the "Marry Me?" corn maze.

Leahy's ring Killian Leahy

