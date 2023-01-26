Viral TikToker, NJ Teacher Competing On Gordon Ramsey Show Airing Right After Super Bowl LVII

A New Jersey teacher and viral TikToker is competing in Season 2 of a Gordon Ramsay show that’s airing right after Super Bowl LVII.

Matt Groark of Medford Lakes — aka TheMeatTeacher — is a physical education and health instructor who launched his own barbeque business, Groark Boys, in 2018, according to NJ.com.

With 3.3 million followers on TikTok, 640,000 on YouTube, and 128,000 on Instagram, the teacher-turned-top-tier-chef is quickly making a name for himself as he prepares for his television premiere.

That’s right — Groark will be appearing as one of 18 chefs on Season 2 of Fox’s reality cooking competition Next Level Chef, which features Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais.

Each contestant put onto one of the celebrity chef’s team to cook dishes that will be judged and stacked — Groark is teamed up with Blais.

The winner takes home a quarter of a million dollars, as well as a yearlong mentorship from each of the three judges.

But Groark was undoubtedly ready for the challenge — his TikTok includes all types of barbeque tips, as well as other musings involving day-to-day teacher tidbits.

“I think most amazing part of the entire experience was the people I got to do it with,” he told NJ.com. “Food brings people together and at the end of the day, we’re all competing for the same prize, but we’re all under the umbrella of our love for food. Creating food and feeding people and the happiness and joy that that brings.”

Watch Groark on Next Level Chef, airing immediately after Super Bowl LVII on Fox.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.