VIDEOS: Essex County Grammy Winner Eliminated As Mouse On 'The Masked Singer'

Spoiler alert: An iconic singer with roots in Essex County was eliminated as The Mouse on Fox's "The Masked Singer."

Dionne Warwick, 79, who attended East Orange High School, was unmasked Wednesday night.

The five-time Grammy Award-winner said the experience was "an absolute ball."

The show pits several celebrities against each other dress head-to-toe in elaborate costumes meant to hide their identifies.

The audience, hosts, judges and competitors guess who each contestant is behind the masks.

Dionne Warwick is revealed as Mouse. Talent Recap

