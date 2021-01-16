VIDEO: TikTok Going Wild Over Long Lost Footage Of Jersey Shore Dancer's Bar Mitzvah Routine

Monmouth County's Jake Dylan thought he'd never get the video footage of his 2006 Bar Mitzvah party.

All the Marlboro native knew was that there had been some miscommunication, and his memories and photos alone would be his only relics of the night.

But sometime last week, Dylan's Bar Mitzvah videographer found his mom on Facebook and said his tapes were headed for the trash -- unless they wanted them.

They did. They certainly did.

Dylan, a 27-year-old actor and dance instructor from Hoboken, popped the DVD into the player, reliving every glorious second of the Broadway-themed evening.

Among the highlights was the epic dance he performed alongside a party motivator to Jennifer Lopez's smash hit "Let's Get Loud."

Turns out the dance is still checks out, because as soon as Dylan uploaded the clip to TikTok, it went viral.

The video had 50K views in just 48 hours. As of Saturday, it had more than 71.4K.

Marlboro native and Hoboken resident Jake Dylan, 27. Courtesy: Jake Dylan

Dylan learned the choreography from the DJ's motivational dancer in just four practice sessions. He still remembers nearly every move.

The clip was different from his usual content -- mainly situational comedy clips, characters and general life happenings.

Dylan says the fresh content is just what his TikTok page needed.

"My TikTok has been plateauing," he said. "I haven't been getting as many views as I was in the summer. [The dance clip] is this new awakening -- I have to keep posting this Bar Mitzvah footage."

Coming up with fresh content has never proven difficult for Dylan.

"My mind is nonstop with ideas," he said. "My struggle is making it look aesthetically pleasing and put together."

What's gotten Dylan the furthest on TikTok is a character he created six years ago on Instagram called "Monmouth County Mom." That gained him nearly 50,000 followers alone.

Two of his characters "Jackie and Steph" last September caught the eyes of content producers for the dating app Hinge. They had Dylan produce a dating series for them using the characters.

Some of Dylan's videos have been shared by celebrities, like Shay Mitchell. He hopes that eventually, his platforms will land him a career in entertainment.

Perhaps "Saturday Night Live." Or, something more.

"It sells yourself short to say SNL" Dylan said. "You could do so many other things in entertainment and be successful."

Let's be real, Dylan already is.

