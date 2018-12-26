Contact Us
Video Of Paterson Boy Using Alexa To Cheat On Homework Doesn't Show His Excellent Manners

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
When mom isn’t in the room and you’re ready to chest using your resources 😂
When mom isn’t in the room and you’re ready to chest using your resources 😂 Video Credit: Jarieljc_
Yerelyn Cueva and Jariel Photo Credit: Yerelyn Cueva INSTAGRAM

"Alexa, what's five minus three?"

A Paterson 6-year-old was caught asking that math question and more to his new Alexa. His mom Yerelyn Cueva, 24, posted the video of him on Twitter -- which had 8.2 million hits as of Friday morning.

Cueva said she was in the living room last week when she overhead her son, Jariel, asking the Alexa Echo some math questions, according to the New York Post.

"What you don’t see is after he says, ‘Thank you, Alexa, for helping me with my homework,'" she told the news outlet.

"I'm going to have to get rid of Alexa," she said on Instagram.

