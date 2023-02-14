Valentine's Day Heartbreak: Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson Reportedly Call It Quits

New Jersey lawmaker Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson reportedly spent this Valentine's Day apart after more than two years as a couple, People reports citing a source close to the New Jersey native.

The senator and the New York City actress reportedly remain close friends.

The two connected at a political fundraiser for a mutual friend in Spring 2018, and began dating months later.

Dawson apparently moved in with Booker in Newark in 2020, and accompanied him to Joe Biden's presidential inauguration the following year.

