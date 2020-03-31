TRUE HERO: Gulf War Vet, Park Ridge Cop-Turned-Nurse Fights Coronavirus In Second Career Battle

A former Park Ridge police officer is on the front lines of the coronavirus war just three months into his new career, armed with new expertise.

After retiring from law enforcement after 25 years, Laughton recently started a new career in nursing with a 2019 degree from Bergen Community College.

Lisa Catalano Cifalino, his manager at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, launched a Facebook series about COVID-19 heroes. Laughton is her first HERO, which was shared by Park Ridge police.

"Please keep him, his co-workers, and all health care workers in your thoughts and prayers. These are the courageous ones who are taking on this virus head on! We are very proud of Scott and all of his hard work!" Park Ridge police wrote on Facebook.

Laughton served two tours in Special Operations during the Persian Gulf War. He's now on the front lines of the global coronavirus battle as a full-time nurse in a COVID-19 observation unit -- among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

"Scott’s lifetime of service to others makes him a true hero," Cifalino wrote.

She included a photo of Laughton with his trusty Crocs, a donation, worn at the hospital because they’re easy to clean, and so he can change into his own shoes before returning home to his family.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.