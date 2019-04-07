Tops Diner In E. Newark To Close For Expansion: Report

Tops Diner, an East Newark staple for generations, is slated to close for up to six weeks for an expansion that will triple the size of the eatery, News 12 New Jersey reported.

Plans were filed with Hudson County a few months ago but a spokeswoman for the Passaic Avenue restaurant declined to say when construction would actually begin when reached by Daily Voice at the time.

The start date for construction was still not known as of this week, News 12 reported.

Along with the additional room inside, there will be more room for parking, with an extra 35 spaces planned. There will also be a new outdoor seating area and other changes to the storied diner, which has been in business for more than 80 years.

Tops was recently voted the state's most famous restaurant by the web site Insider.

