Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities: Undercover Paterson Police Work Both Sides Of Street, Bust 14 Hookers, 27 Johns
Lifestyle

Tops Diner In E. Newark To Close For Expansion: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Tops Diner in East Newark
Tops Diner in East Newark Photo Credit: Facebook

Tops Diner, an East Newark staple for generations, is slated to close for up to six weeks for an expansion that will triple the size of the eatery, News 12 New Jersey reported.

Plans were filed with Hudson County a few months ago but a spokeswoman for the Passaic Avenue restaurant declined to say when construction would actually begin when reached by Daily Voice at the time.

The start date for construction was still not known as of this week, News 12 reported.

Along with the additional room inside, there will be more room for parking, with an extra 35 spaces planned. There will also be a new outdoor seating area and other changes to the storied diner, which has been in business for more than 80 years.

Tops was recently voted the state's most famous restaurant by the web site Insider.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.