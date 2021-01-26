TOP THIS: Six Flags Erects World's Tallest Jersey Devil Coaster Ride

The final track piece of Jersey Devil Coaster, the world’s tallest, longest and fastest single-rail coaster, was placed on Monday afternoon, according to officials at Six Flags Great Adventure.

This “topping off” 130 feet in the sky marks the completion of track construction on the amusement park's highly-anticipated scream machine, set to open later this year. The new ride still needs to be inspected, of course.

Towering 13 stories, at speeds up to 58 mph, Jersey Devil Coaster riders will soar single file through the dark and foreboding woods over 3,000 feet of track. Inspired by infamous New Jersey mythology, the cutting-edge coaster will feature five intense elements including three dramatic inversions.

Iron workers from TCN & Co, the ride’s erection company which is based in Marlton, along with the ride’s manufacturer and Six Flags project supervisor, signed the final piece of orange steel before it ascended to its final resting place atop the extreme, 87-degree, vertical drop.

All phases will be completed before the first passengers board the ride later this season. An opening date for the coaster has not yet been set.

Other features of the Jersey Devil Coaster include:

· Four sleek trains of 12 passengers each sitting low and inline style (one rider per row) with their legs straddling either side of the monorail track;

· 3,000 feet of soaring, single-rail, I-beam track;

· Tension-building ascent up a towering, 130-foot lift hill;

· Flying at speeds up to 58 mph;

· Intense elements including a steep 87-degree first drop and overbank cutback; and

· Three dramatic inversions including a 180-degree stall, raven dive, and zero-gravity roll.

