Top-Rated Bergen County Brunch Spots Make Mother's Day Happen At Home

Mother's Day won't be the same for many this year, with restaurants closed for dining during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But several Bergen County eateries are happy to make it happen at home.
These are the highest-rated Bergen County brunch spots, according to Yelp -- and they could all really use some support!
- Juany’s Cafe & Grill, Fair Lawn : Juany’s in Fair Lawn is famous for its variety of brunch classics with Latin twists, like breakfast burritos and sandwiches, French toast, omelets, burgers and much more. The eatery earned 4.5/5-stars on Yelp and has also started to offer family meal deals, which include an entree, an appetizer, two sides and a dessert for $49.99.
- Terrace Street Cafe, Haworth : With a perfect 5/5-star Yelp rating , Terrace Street Cafe is known for savory breakfast and lunch staples like wraps, sandwiches, pancakes and of course, Taylor ham.
- Bite Food & Coffee, Hackensack : A simple, down-to-earth brunch eatery offering traditional breakfast sandwiches, bagels, yogurt bowls and more. With a near-perfect 4.5/5-star Yelp rating , Bite switches gears to serve comfort foods like pizzas, burgers and tacos in the afternoon.
- Time Out Cafe, New Milford : Stop and take a much-needed time-out at Time Out Cafe, which earned an impressive 4.5/5-star Yelp rating . From refreshing frappes to paninis, pizza, waffles and more, Time Out Cafe is sure to satisfy both your sweet and savory sides.
- Allendale Corner Cafe, Allendale : With a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating , Allendale Corner Cafe offers a variety of hearty breakfast platters piled high with signature brunch items like corned beef hash, home fries, poached eggs and more. Pancakes and homemade Belgian waffles are also popular items, or, choose a classic breakfast sandwich for an on-the-go option.
