TOO HOT? These Bergen County Pools Offer Non-Resident Memberships

With temperatures expected to creep up to 92 degrees by Monday, a trip to the pool is feeling more and more like a necessity.

Here is a list of Bergen County pools that offer non-resident memberships.

Most rates vary, click hyperlinks for details.

BOGOTA Swim Club: Child $10, adult $15. Summer memberships are available to Bergen County residents. Family of four is $650.

DEMAREST Swim Club: Family membership is $794 for non-resident family memberships.

FAIR LAWN Memorial Pool: Family membership is $325 for non-resident family memberships.

GLEN ROCK Pool: Lap-swimming memberships are open to non-residents for $400. Day passes are available for non-residents who come with a resident.

HARRINGTON PARK Swim Club: Family/ senior memberships are open to residents of Demarest, Haworth, Westwood, Old Tappan, River Vale, Norwood, Northvale, Emerson and Closter ($774 for the season). Weekend day passes are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS Swim Club: Family memberships available for $1,265

MAHWAH Pool: Non-resident adults $525; teens$225; seniors $100; adult/child $300

MAYWOOD Swim Club: Two adults is $255 monthly and $420 for seasonal membership; children are $35 monthly and $50 seasonally.

NEW MILFORD Swim Club: Family of 3+ is $1,263.

NORWOOD Swim Club: Bonded memberships start at $800.

ORADELL Swim Club: Bonded family rate of $946.

PALISADES PARK Swim Club: Daily passes are $15 for Bergen County residents, $20 for non Bergen County residents. Family memberships for non-residents start at $665.

PARAMUS Municipal Pool: Out of town residents can join with a sponsor. Membership for family of two is $450 for monthly pass.

PARK RIDGE Pool : Non-residents must be sponsored; $545 for a family membership.

PASCACK VALLEY Swim Club: Family memberships starting at $735.

RIDGEFIELD Community Pool: Family of four can join for the season for $600.

RIDGEWOOD Graydon Pool (a unique, sandy beach): Non-resident adults will be charged $220 and children, ages 2 through 15, will be charged $195 for the season. Day passes are also available for non-residents who come with a member.

ROCHELLE PARK Swim Club: Household membership is $637 plus application fee.

TENAKILL Swim Club: Limited number of memberships open to non-residents. Family memberships start at $825.

WALDWICK Municipal Pool: Adults are $150; children are $125.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP Swim Club: Family rates start at $994.

