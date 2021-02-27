Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: TENSE STANDOFF: Paterson Ex-Con Armed With Loaded Shotgun Nabbed In Dead End Street
Lifestyle

TONIGHT: New Jersey Native Nick Jonas Hosting 'SNL'

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Nick Jonas hosts and performs on Saturday Night Live on February 27, 2021.
Nick Jonas hosts and performs on Saturday Night Live on February 27, 2021. Video Credit: Saturday Night Live

New Jersey native Nick Jonas will be hosting "Saturday Night Live" Saturday, Feb. 27.

The 28-year-old will be doubling as the host and musical guest.

Jonas, who grew up in Little Falls and Wyckoff with his three brothers, will reportedly be performing his new single "Spaceman."

The singer and songwriter has only ever been on "SNL" as a musical guest -- solo in 2016, and in 2009 with his brothers.

Tune into NBC at 11:30 p.m. to watch.

Nick Jonas

Art Streiber/NBC

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.