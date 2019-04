Two North Jersey women are competing on MTV dating show "Double Shot At Love" airing Thursday evening.

Maria Elizondo of West New York and Derynn Paige of Franklin Lakes are among 20 contestants vying for the love and affection of "Jersey Shore" stars Vinny Guadagno and DJ Pauly D.

Tune in to MTV Thursday at 8 p.m.

