TONIGHT: Don't Miss North Jersey Native, Princeton Student On 'Jeopardy!'

A North Jersey native and Princeton University student is participating in Tuesday night’s round of the Jeopardy National College Championship on ABC.

The lucky and talented contestant is Ella Feiner, a chemical engineering major from Ridgewood, according to an Instagram post from Princeton wishing her well.

Feiner, a senior, says she first bonded over the trivia show and yearned to become a contestant while watching with her friends during her freshman year, according to another well-wishing post from the Princeton University Office of the Vice President for Campus Life.

Feiner, one of 36 contestants, will advance to the semifinals if she clinches the win.

Watch Feiner on "Jeopardy" on ABC at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

