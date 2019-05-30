Tickets For Big Lottery Jackpots Sold in Rahway, Clark

Union County has been good to players of the New Jersey Lottery lately.

A Jersey Cash Five ticket good for $59,976 was sold at BP Gas, 125 St. George Ave., Rahway. The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing were 02, 06, 10, 11 and 24 and the XTRA number was 02.

Meanwhile, a Powerball ticket good for a third-tier, $50,000 prize was sold at Rotundo’s Liquors Deli & Food, 1040 Lake Ave., Clark. The winning Powerball numbers were 03, 32, 34, 42 and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Multiplier number was 02.

The jackpot rolls to $350,000,000 for the drawing Saturday.

This is the second time in about a week that a lottery ticket good for a large prize was sold in Clark. A $10,000 winner in a MegaMillions drawing earlier this month was sold at Clark Lunch Box, 1047 Raritan Road.

