This NJ Burger Joint Was Named Among Best In America

Do you like them big? Or perhaps, juicy?

Both are how one Bergen County restaurant serves its cheeseburgers which, according to Yelp, are the best in New Jersey.

Marty's in Fort Lee also serves 'em fresh, with a focus on quality, its website says.

"We cook and prepare your burgers the old fashion way, never frozen and never pre-packed. There are no shortcuts to how we serve our burgers."

The menu is stuffed with something for everyone, from a classic burger to a BBQ burger piled high.

Yelp compiled the rankings by looking at a large concentration of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, it says. Some of those include the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger” between January 2022 and July 15, 2022.

Stop by Marty's to try their big, juicy, fresh burgers at 2024 Center Ave., in Fort Lee.

