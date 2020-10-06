This Jersey Shore Doughnut Shop Was Rated Best In New Jersey

One Toms River doughnut shop has been rated the best in the Garden State, according to Yelp.

Uncle Dood’s Donuts on Robbins Street was rated as the state’s top shop, according to Yelp’s new list of the best donut shop in every state.

With a perfect 5/5-star rating on Yelp and 4.9/5 stars on Facebook, the Tom’s River shop has mastered the business of dishing out delicious, decadent donuts by the dozen.

Doughnuts are crafted fresh to order throughout the day with popular and innovative varieties like Vanilla-O (white vanilla icing with Oreo crumble), Boardwalk Blitz (cotton candy icing and rainbow sprinkles) and Vermont Swine (maple icing with bacon bits).

Dood’s also switches up its menu with new creations each month.

Uncle Dood’s Donuts is open Tuesday through Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.