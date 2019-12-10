This Jersey City Sandwich Shop Named Best In State

Of all the sandwiches in all of New Jersey, this one in Jersey City has been named the best.

Using an algorithm that ranks reviews on Yelp, BuzzFeed has compiled a list of best sandwich spots in every state.

Andrea's Salumeria, a family-run business that's been a Jersey City institution since 1975, was dubbed the best in the Garden State by BuzzFeed.

"Simply amazing. That's the best way to describe it," a Yelper said.

Imported specialty products at Andrea's Salumeria in Jersey City.

The tiny deli has been a Jersey City institution since 1975.

"I went in not knowing what I wanted or what would go well together, but the guys there were extremely welcoming, helpful, and pretty witty, too.

"I got an awesome sandwich, some of their fresh-made mozzarella, and couldn't resist getting some freshly-piped cannoli's. I can certainly see why these guys are seen as the best deli in NJ on multiple lists!"

"We take antipasto very seriously here."

Andrea's Salumeria, 247 Central Ave., Jersey City, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

