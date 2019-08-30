This Is Your Guide To Apple Picking In North Jersey

Macintosh. Honey Crisp. Gala. Rome.

How do you like them apples?

Here is your guide to apple picking (and other fall activities) in North Jersey.

Alstede Farms, Chester: Pick-your-own is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weekday admission is $7 and weekends/holidays is $9. Entry free includes access to wagon rides, mazes and more. Visit the farm's "What Can I Pick Today?" page to see what else is in season.

Demarest Farms, Hillsdale: Season starts Monday, Sept. 2. Weekdays are open to the public from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $7 ages 2 and up, which includes free parking, entry, hayride, two petting zoos, adventure playground, corn box and more. Spend an extra $12 for a bag to hold your apples. Cider doughnuts are a must .

Demarest Farms' cinnamon sugar doughnut that reporter Cecilia Levine couldn't resist eating before photographing.

Donaldson Farms, Hackettstown: Early September through late November, Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prices are by the pound. Be sure to take your best shot on the corn canon in October for $5 and say hi to the farm animals.

Melick's Town Farm, Califon: With dozens of apples to choose from, you and your family will be dropped off at the orchard boasting more than 20,000 trees. PYO available through the second week of November. No entry fee -- pay for what you pick 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

Melick's Town Farm will drop you at the orchard of your choice.

Hard cider tasting at Melick's.

Och's Orchard, Warwick, N.Y: Veggies and berries are also available for picking. Call (845)986-1591 before you come.

Berries and veggies picked from Och's Orchard.

Riamede Farms, Chester: Pick for yourself or others with Farmers Against Hunger. You can help distribute surplus fruits and vegetables for those in need. Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Gala, Ginger Gold, Zestar, Mollie Delicious, Rhode Island Greening, and Macintosh are ready.

Stony Hill Farms, Chester: Pick your own apples, strawberries and pumpkins from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prices range between $10 and $18. Check out the 10-acre corn maze, go gemstone mining and the barnyard board game.

Sun High Orchards, Randolph: Fruit pies, self-serve firewood and the famed bottled milk are available at Sun High. Hayrides are $1 per person -- don't forget your camera! Call for pricing.

Wightman Farms, Morristown: Every person over the age of 3 years old requires a membership card to enter the fields and orchard. A membership card is $7 and is good from strawberry season through the last weekend of apple picking. Then you pay for what you pick and enjoy your local harvest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.