Thieves Steal Teresa Giudice's Car Day New Season Of 'RHONJ' Premiers: Police

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice had her vehicle stolen from her driveway on Tuesday, Feb. 7 — the day that the 13th season of the show premiered on Bravo, police confirm.

The police department got a report from Giudice that her vehicle had been stolen from her Montville property, Police Chief Andrew Caggiano said.

TMZ reports the stolen car was a Mercedes Benz, although it was unclear whether it was a gifted sedan from husband Luis Ruelas or a G-Wagon. Caggiano did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for clarification.

The case is under investigation and all leads are being followed up, the chief said.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Montville Township Police Department at 973 257 4300.

