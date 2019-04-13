Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Breaking News: Bergen Law Enforcement Ramps Up Security For Passover
These North Jersey Pizzerias Named America's Old-School Greats

Cecilia Levine
Benny Tudino's was named among the best old-school pizzerias in America.
Benny Tudino's was named among the best old-school pizzerias in America.

There are some pizzerias that are ever-evolving, and others that seem to never change -- but for the better.

Some in North Jersey made it to the The Daily Meal's list of the 56 greatest old-school pizzerias in America.

They're simply classics.

  • Benny Tudino’s (Hoboken)
  • Patsy’s Tavern (Paterson)
  • Pizza Town USA (Elmwood Park)
  • Reservoir Tavern (Boonton)
  • Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza (Elizabeth)
  • Spirito’s Restaurant (Elizabeth)
  • Star Tavern (Orange)

Click here for the full list.

